All but a couple of tents situated on high peaks at North Wagga's Wilks Park have been partially submerged by floodwater from a swollen Murrumbidgee River.
More than a dozen homeless people who had been living at the park were told on Sunday to evacuate from the area by 6pm that evening as flooding was expected.
While some of the homeless fled to the Wagga Showground, many of their belongings remain behind including their tents which remain partially submerged in water.
As of 12pm Tuesday only two tents remained safe from flooding.
The water has also attracted wildlife to the park, with a mob kangaroos taking up residence at the site.
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
