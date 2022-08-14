The Daily Advertiser

Wagga academic Timothy Weeks, also known as Jibrael Umar, returns to Afghanistan after years of being held hostage by Taliban

Rex Martinich
By Rex Martinich
Updated August 14 2022 - 9:09am, first published 3:00am
Wagga academic Timothy Weeks, who spent three years as a Taliban hostage, has returned to Afghanistan and praised the country's new government that was formed by his former captors.

