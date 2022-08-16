NORTH Wagga assistant coach Ben Alexander is in a race against the clock in a bid to fit for Sunday's elimination final.
Alexander injured his ankle in last Saturday's win over Barellan and is battling to be fit for the sudden-death final against Charles Sturt University.
Advertisement
The 29-year-old expects to have a fitness test on either Friday or Saturday but declared he will do whatever it takes to be right.
"Yeah I'm a bit sore. I got it caught under me in a tackle on the weekend," Alexander said.
"It's swollen but has freed up a bit. The eight-day turnaround is probably going to work in my favour a bit I suppose.
"I'm hopeful. I'll see how I go. It's a day-by-day thing. I'd like to give myself the best possible chance at the moment but we'll just have to see how it settles down."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Alexander rated himself a 50-50 chance on Tuesday.
"At the moment I'm 50-50. I'm pretty limited in what I'm doing now," he said.
"I was going to go to the physio but they'll probably just tell me not to play. I'm going to go against them and try anyway so I may as well just get it fixed or looked at after footy.
"I'll probably have a test Friday or Saturday I suppose."
Alexander, a premiership player in 2019, also revealed this could be his last finals campaign at the Saints as he prepares to walk away from first grade commitments at the end of the season.
"Hopefully I can get up and play because I'm hanging them up from first grade at the end of the year anyway," he said.
"I've got a couple of kids now and work's starting to take me in a different direction as well."
Alexander, who has played just shy of 150 first grade games for the Saints, believes the time is right.
"I'd rather go out on my own behalf than be one of those blokes who keeps playing and gets pushed out," he said.
"I've had a heap of injuries this year, too. I've had a gutful and it's becoming a little bit of a chore at the moment.
Advertisement
"I'll definitely have next year off and if they're short in the twos, I'll give them a hand."
Alexander's ankle injury comes on top of a broken thumb to Corey Watt, which has ruled him out for the season.
The Saints will also be without ruckman Matt Parks as he serves the second week of a suspension.
"Obviously Watty's out but we've got no other injuries. The boys took a fair bit of confidence out of the weekend," he said.
"We done a lot right with how we wanted to move the football and stuff. We only had nine or 10 direct turnovers for the game so our ball use and that was pretty good."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.