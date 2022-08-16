Two Wagga schools have finished in the top four of the State-wide CHS knockout competition for girls' softball.
Close to 130 teams entered the competition which saw a 'final 16' tournament played in Newcastle on Wednesday and Thursday of this week.
The winners of the initial eight games progressed in the Cup division, whilst the losers went into the Plate division in a repechage.
Day one of the tournament saw both Kooringal High and Wagga High win their way through to the semi-finals.
In the semi-finals, Kooringal defeated Elderslie High, 6-3, to move straight into the gold medal game.
Wagga High was no match for Hills Sports High School who beat them 16-0 and as a consequence Wagga progressed to the 'bronze medal' game.
The final saw Hills Sports High win the gold with a convincing 9-0 victory over Kooringal (silver medal winners), while Wagga High had to be content with fourth position after going down to bronze medallists, Elderslie High, 6-3.
The achievement of having two Wagga schools in the 'final four' was a first, as was the fact that Kooringal reached the gold medal game.
Kooringal has never won the award, while Wagga High won Gold in 2007. Mt Austin won the competition in 1976 and 1982.
