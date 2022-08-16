The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal High School went down to Hills Sports High School in the final of the CHS girls softball knockout

Updated August 16 2022 - 7:12am, first published 12:00am
TOP PERFORMERS: Kooringal High School and Wagga High School's girls softball teams that performed exceptionally well at the state carnival.

Two Wagga schools have finished in the top four of the State-wide CHS knockout competition for girls' softball.

