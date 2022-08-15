The Daily Advertiser

Riverside playground and Wagga Beach carpark remain closed as Wagga City Council begin flood cleanup

Tim Piccione
By Tim Piccione
August 15 2022 - 9:00pm
Wagga Beach carpark remains closed, still covered in a hazardous layer of mud after last week's flooding. Pictures: Tim Piccione

Clean-up efforts are underway around Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct as receding floodwaters leave behind debris and mud atop the newly opened playground and its surrounds.

Tim Piccione

Journalist

Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.

Local News

