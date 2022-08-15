Clean-up efforts are underway around Wagga Beach Riverside Precinct as receding floodwaters leave behind debris and mud atop the newly opened playground and its surrounds.
Wagga Beach carpark remains closed to the public as Bureau of Meteorology reports show the Murrumbidgee River sitting at 6.11 metres at 4pm today - down from the 8.74 metre flood peak reached last week.
Strategic asset planner parks and recreation Ben Creighton said Wagga City Council crews were currently working to clear the Riverside playground and disinfect its equipment.
"As it was designed to withstand flooding, the playground is in excellent shape, with only some mulch washed away," he said.
"We're aiming to reopen the playground later this week."
Council is urging local residents to stay away from the precinct until it is safely cleaned up.
As of Monday afternoon, no current BoM flood warnings exist for the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
