A man has again been refused bail for the alleged murder of a middle-aged man during an incident at an Ashmont home late last week.
Craig Russell Miles, 49, was charged at the weekend and first appeared before Wagga Bail Court on Sunday.
Mr Miles' case was again brought before Wagga Local Court on Monday morning but he was not required to appear in person or via videolink.
Emergency services were called to a home on Adams Street in Ashmont about 5pm on Thursday after receiving a concern for welfare report.
A 52-year-old man was located injured inside the home and died at the scene.
According to police, Mr Miles was located a short distance away with head injuries and was taken to Wagga Base Hospital under police guard.
Following inquiries, Mr Miles was released from hospital where he was arrested and taken to Wagga police station on Saturday evening.
He was then charged with a single count of murder.
During a brief appearance in court on Monday, Mr Miles' solicitor Ben Curnow did not apply for bail and Magistrate Christopher Halburd proceeded to refuse bail.
Mr Curnow sought an adjournment until October 12 for police to serve a brief of evidence relating to the charge.
Magistrate Halburd granted the adjournment and ordered for Mr Miles to appear via videolink in October and for prosecutors to serve the brief of evidence.
Investigations under Strike Force Bulba, which was established in consultation with the State Crime Command's homicide squad to investigate the circumstances leading up to the man's death, remain ongoing.
