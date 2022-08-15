An evacuation order placed on low-lying areas across Wagga has now been lifted, with residents told they may now return with caution.
NSW SES released a statement on Monday afternoon saying the lift had come as flooding from the Murrumbidgee River had dropped significantly, but residents should still remain vigilant.
The statement urges residents planning to return to low-lying areas to take extreme care as flood damage can be "widespread and there may be contaminants in and around the area."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
