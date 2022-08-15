The Daily Advertiser

SES lifts evacuation order for low-lying areas across Wagga as flood levels drop

By Taylor Dodge
Updated August 16 2022 - 2:19am, first published August 15 2022 - 6:00am
DRYING UP: A once flooded Wilks Park is now almost back to how it was before flood waters took over. Picture: Taylor Dodge

An evacuation order placed on low-lying areas across Wagga has now been lifted, with residents told they may now return with caution.

