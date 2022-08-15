The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal High students take younger students through fun experiments during science week visit

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 15 2022 - 6:46am, first published 2:09am
LOOKING AT LIGHT: Brothers Luke, year 9, and Michael Johnson, year 6, (left) use spectrometers to view a neon light while Stephanie Houghton, year 9, and Riley Williams experiment with plasma balls. Picture: Madeline Begley

Students at Kooringal Public School kicked off National Science Week with plasma balls, disappearing glass, and inflating marshmallows.

