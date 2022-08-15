Students at Kooringal Public School kicked off National Science Week with plasma balls, disappearing glass, and inflating marshmallows.
Joined by year 9 and 10 students from Kooringal High School, the students were treated to an array of science experiments to pique their interest in science and engineering.
Advertisement
Science Week coordinator at Kooringal Public School Mellissa Holmes said the experiments kicked off a week of in-class activities all centred around this year's theme, 'Glass: more than meets the eye'.
"We'll be doing lots of experiments in our classrooms to really engage the children and get that scientific investigation and questioning happening," she said.
"It's a nice way of getting the importance of science and scientific industries out there, in case later in life they plan to go down that avenue for a job."
Launched on Monday, students used microscopes to view slides, created vacuums in bell jars, learnt about light refraction and played with plasma balls with the help of the high school students.
A 'construction zone' supplied with recycled materials has also been set up in the playground for students to try out their engineering skills.
Year 6 student Michael Johnson said he has always been interested in science and was excited to learn more.
"I'm most looking forward to the construction zone," he said.
"Me and my friends thought that we might try and build a house and furnish it."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Relieving assistant principal at Kooringal Public School Amanda Morton said the high school partnership meant the students were exposed to more technology and equipment they normally would not get to see until they attend high school themselves.
"It's really amazing for them to come in and share their knowledge and their passion for science," she said.
"We know from research that the earlier you engage students in science, the more enthusiastic they'll be about it, especially girls."
National Science Week runs from Monday, August 15, to Friday, August 19.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.