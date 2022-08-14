The Daily Advertiser

Deniliquin's Pam Jones urges FAST action this National Stroke Week

Victoria Ellis
By Victoria Ellis
Updated August 15 2022 - 3:51am, first published August 14 2022 - 10:30pm
FIT AND HEALTHY: Deniliquin residents Terry and Pam Jones have praised Deniliquin Hospital's NSW Telestroke Service, which saw Mrs Jones make an excellent recovery after her stroke. Picture: SUPPLIED

Deniliquin resident Pam Jones has no memory of having a stroke in October last year, but she counts herself lucky to be alive.

