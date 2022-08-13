The Daily Advertiser

Kooringal's Sacred Heart Catholic School will benefit from a $3 million makeover next year.

GR
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated August 14 2022 - 12:24am, first published August 13 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVAMP: A $3 million development has been approved for Sacred Heart Catholic School.

A Kooringal primary school will receive a $3 million makeover after a major redevelopment plan was approved by council.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GR

Georgia Rossiter

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.