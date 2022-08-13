A Kooringal primary school will receive a $3 million makeover after a major redevelopment plan was approved by council.
Students at Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School will benefit from brand new learning facilities, including a library, new classrooms and specialised teaching rooms by the end of 2023.
Principal Carolyn Matthews said the school's enrolment had been steadily increasing over the last few years, making an upgrade well overdue.
"It's very exciting for the school community," she said.
"One class is in a very old building, and we've got two others in temporary classrooms."
As part of the development, one building will be demolished at the 60-year-old campus and replaced with a library and general learning building.
Spaces for learning intervention programs including will also feature as part of the project and the front building on the campus is set to be refurbished.
"It'll be lovely for the children to have classrooms that are easily accessible, and have all the resources they need," Ms Matthews said.
"The old building that's going to be knocked down is well past its use-by date."
Construction is set to begin early next year, and is estimated to take eight months to complete.
The school and attached church will operate as normal during the build, but Ms Matthews said some classes will need to be housed elsewhere on campus.
