The Daily Advertiser
Watch

Murray River police release CCTV footage of ram raid at club in Barham

Andrew Pearson
By Andrew Pearson
August 12 2022 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police have released CCTV footage as part of a reappeal for information about a ram raid in the southern Riverina earlier this year.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearson

Andrew Pearson

Deputy Editor

Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.