Police have released CCTV footage as part of a reappeal for information about a ram raid in the southern Riverina earlier this year.
Two people forced entry to a licensed club on Moulamein Road in Barham about 2.40am on January 26, before using a ute to steal a cash machine.
Internal walls and a door were damaged when the machine was removed by force.
Officers from Murray River police were notified and launched an investigation.
A crime scene was set up and examined by specialist forensic officers.
Various items were seized for analysis.
Police have since released CCTV of the incident, which shows the cash machine being ripped from its mount, as well as an image of the vehicle believed to be involved.
Anyone with information, or who recognises the man or vehicle, should call Deniliquin police on (03) 5881 9299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Andrew grew up in the western Riverina town of Hay and has strong ties to the region. He is a former DA journo who has a passion for breaking news and has covered everything from council and politics to crime and court.
