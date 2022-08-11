A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a break-in at a Tolland home on Wednesday night, which occurred while a couple and their three-and-a-half-month-old were home.
A NSW Police spokesperson said Riverina Police District officers were called to a home on Temerloh Avenue in Tolland last night following reports of a break-in, where a Volkswagen Tiguan was stolen.
"Whilst conducting patrols of the nearby area, police located the abandoned vehicle at a truck stop on Ashmont Avenue," they said.
Resident Khodi Jackson said security cameras caught the offenders entering his home at 7.58pm through a side patio door, while he, partner Ashleigh Ross and their baby were showering before bed.
"My partner went into the lounge room and she saw them in there," he said.
"So then we kind of enclosed ourselves into the bedroom and called the police from there.
"I think they've kind of shat themselves and they dropped one of our handbags outside, taken the car and bolted."
Ms Ross reportedly used "her body as a barricade" to hold the bedroom door closed.
The family is yet to find out which of their belongings, including laptops and jewellery, were retrieved by police.
Mr Jackson said police had not recovered the Tolland family's house and car keys.
"We couldn't sleep that well [Wednesday night] to be honest with you because they still have our keys," he said.
"We're actually shopping for some new locks as we speak.
"Because we don't know if someone's planning on just waiting outside until they see us leave and come back in."
Mr Jackson described the two men as "pretty ballsy" for entering the Tolland home despite lights being on and curtains being partially open.
The video shows two men looking around the home's garage with a phone flashlight, hoodies covering their heads and one of the two wearing gloves.
The man arrested by police was refused bail and will appear in Wagga Local Court on September 20.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
