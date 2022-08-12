Car loaded with guns allegedly found in firearms raid on Riverina home

A Riverina man has been granted bail after a police raid allegedly netted statues, guns, firearm parts and drugs.
Murrumbidgee Police District officers executed firearms and weapons prohibition orders in a pre-dawn strike on a property at Tharbogang, on Griffith's north-west edge, on Wednesday.
Members of NSW Police's Operational Support Group team were also on hand when police arrived at the Slopes Road address around 6.15am, with the ensuing search allegedly uncovering a trench knife and cannabis.
A search of a Honda Prelude parked on the property led to the discovery of a double side-by-side shotgun, two .22-calibre rifles, a revolver, firearm parts and several bags containing a range of ammunition, police said.
Three statues police believe were stolen in an alleged break-and-enter in Yenda Place earlier this year were also seized.
Police arrested a 22-year-old man at the property and took him to Griffith police station, where he was charged with single counts of using a prohibited weapon contrary to prohibition order, possessing a prohibited drug and possessing or using a prohibited weapon without a permit.
The man was granted bail in an appearance at Griffith Local Court on Thursday and is scheduled to appear again on September 21.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
