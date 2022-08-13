A block of public housing units in Wagga's Spring Street now has its first residents after construction was delayed by the original building company going into administration.
Sydney-based company Matrix Group Co was announced in February last year as the contractor to build the block of four one-bedroom social housing units at 16 Spring Street.
The $1.47 million block was designed to cater for older residents and those with a disability as well as being close to health, education and transport services.
However, in October Wagga-based suppliers and subcontractors to the project told The Daily Advertiser that Matrix Group Co had not paid them for their goods or labour.
Matrix Group Co went into administration later that month owing Wagga businesses and contractors more than $177,000, including a plastering subcontractor allegedly owned more than $51,000.
Work on the units stopped for months but a NSW Department of Planning and Environment (DPIE) spokesperson said this week that construction had been completed on June 30.
"All four [units] have been offered to prospective residents, with three now occupied," the spokesperson said.
Spring Street will be home to more social housing in the future with three public houses next to the units being fenced off.
"Other properties on Spring Street are owned by the NSW Land and Housing Corporation (LAHC), and community consultation is underway to transform them into 12 new homes for people in need," the DPIE spokesperson said.
"The completed project on Spring Street is one of a number of proposed renewal projects in this part of Wagga that aims to reduce the waitlist for social housing while delivering the right type of new housing that is close to transport and services and caters to the needs of seniors and people who use a wheelchair."
The LAHC is currently delivering 10 new social dwellings across four projects at Kooringal and Mount Austin and is currently seeking planning approval for around 60 new social dwellings close to the Wagga Central Business District.
The Argyle Housing consortium is also proceeding with developing plans to transform Tolland Estate to create social, affordable and private homes.
The Wagga businesses and contractors who claimed to have not been paid by Matrix Group Co have had their complaints referred to NSW Fair Trading, the Public Works Advisory and NSW Police.
The Daily Advertiser understands that those investigations are continuing.
