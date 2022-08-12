A major new housing development could soon be on the way for Wagga.
A 46 hectare multi-stage development to fill the missing link between Gobbagombalin and Estella is currently on public exhibition.
The subdivision could see over 300 new homes built in the near future.
If approved, the plan will also create the long-awaited link between Gobbagombalin and Estella.
The project has been in the works for quite some time now, and Alatalo Bros building consultant Andrew Douglass is optimistic.
"There's some positive signs now and we're moving forward to get approval on the master plan for Estella," he said.
"We hope to get some soil turned in the next six months or so."
However he would not be drawn on a long-term timeline with the development application yet to be approved by council.
The proposal will seek approval for stages 14 - 20 of the Estella Estate.
The extensive block of land, currently a paddock, is located between Old Narrandera Road, Pine Gully Road and Estella Road. The proposed subdivision, located between the existing Estella suburb and Gobbagombalin, could provide a long-awaited link between the two suburbs.
It's understood construction is planned to start at the northern end of the block and when complete, the development will connect four existing roads on the eastern Estella boundary.
A further two roads are set to connect to Pine Gully road on the western edge.
The block also incorporates the Rainbow Drive shopping centre currently under construction.
Wagga Property Valuer Chris Egan said the development is just one part of plans for major development in the city's north.
"There are two to three more large blocks [out there that are yet to be developed]," he said.
"The growth out at Estella, Boorooma and Gobbagombalin has been extraordinary.
"It was meant to keep going up Coolamon Road to the east, but there's been some issues there.
"But any in-fill development like this is really positive because it's just an efficient way of using existing services."
However, Mr Egan said the fast pace of development there has come at a cost to residents.
"It's developed too quickly for other infrastructure to keep up," he said.
A clear example of this is the fact no shopping centre exists in the suburbs, however two are planned in the near future. Mr Egan said with the fast rate of growth, traffic is also an issue that needs to be addressed. But it's understood the new road links created by the Estella Estate will help alleviate this issue.
"Wagga is a fantastic place to live and it's alright to want a population increase [here], but we need to have the infrastructure for that so we don't lose the unique standard of living we have here."
The development application is currently available on council's website and will remain available until the public exhibition period ends on August 16.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
