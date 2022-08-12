A farmhouse has been completely destroyed by fire in an afternoon blaze on Friday.
A Fire and Rescue NSW crew was dispatched to a property alongside RFS following reports of a house fire on Oakhills Road, Nangus, about 57 kilometres east of Wagga, shortly before 2pm on Friday.
Fire and Rescue Goulburn acting zone commander Stewart Alexander said firefighters arrived to the find the farmhouse fully involved in the fire.
A spokesperson for RFS said the house occupants were not home at the time of the fire and were not injured in the event.
"Local Nangus RFS crews arrived to find the house well alight," the spokesperson said.
"RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW, Police and Essentially Energy all attended.
"The cause of the fire remains unknown and is being investigated."
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
