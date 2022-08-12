The Daily Advertiser

Police say fatal Daysdale truck crash scene, involving two B-doubles, was 'horrific'

By Blair Thomson
Updated August 12 2022 - 1:16pm, first published 6:45am
ON SCENE: Albury Inspector Owen Hill said emergency service workers were confronted with an horrific scene at Daysdale on Thursday afternoon.

A truck driver remains seriously injured in a Melbourne hospital on Friday after a horror crash in the southern Riverina that left another man dead.

