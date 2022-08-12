A Wagga dad has raised almost $12,000 for a charity that has significantly aided his 28-year-old daughter in her battle with breast cancer.
Tim Doyle, who is well-known among the Wagga community for his involvement in various sports, is the second-highest fundraiser in the state for the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse's annual Go The Distance challenge.
"Participants set themselves a distance target. It can be walking, running, cycling, or any activity," Mr Doyle said.
"Initially I was fairly reluctant as I don't like asking people for money, but my wife and daughter twisted my arm and I decided to give it a go."
With an initial goal of raising $1000, Mr Doyle has been overwhelmed by the response he has had so far in the challenge.
Mr Doyle said the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse, a not-for-profit comprehensive cancer hospital in Sydney, has helped his daughter, Erin Doyle, significantly.
"When Erin was diagnosed with breast cancer she ended up at the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse and she had the lump taken out and a lymph gland. They also harvested some eggs - their treatment has been excellent," he said.
Miss Doyle said she is pleased to see the support her dad has received and is hoping it will also raise awareness around breast cancer.
Miss Doyle was just three years old when she lost her grandmother to breast cancer and never expected to be diagnosed at 28.
"Breast cancer can affect anyone at any age," she said.
"Many of us aren't thinking to check ourselves for lumps and I am fortunate in that I discovered my lump by accident.
"If you do find a lump, don't hesitate, go straight to your GP.
"I'm so glad I found mine because it saved my life."
Miss Doyle started chemotherapy on Friday after surgery in April to remove a lump from her right breast.
"It was quite aggressive cancer, which is why I have been recommended to have five months of chemotherapy to make sure there are no stray cancer cells left," she said.
To support Mr Doyle, visit: gothedistance.org.au/fundraisers/timdoyle/
Now working for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor has more than three years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
