The Murrumbidgee River has continued to recede at Wagga and is close to crossing below the minor flooding threshold, but the SES has issued a new flood warning for Hay.
In an update on Saturday morning, the SES warned of possible moderate flooding at Hay later in the month and minor flooding at Narrandera, Darlington Point and Carrathool on Sunday.
"River levels along the Murrumbidgee River at Wagga continue to ease," the warning stated.
"The main flood peak along the Murrumbidgee River is now approaching Narrandera, where minor flooding is occurring. A minor flood peak is likely to arrive at Narrandera Sunday into Monday.
"Minor flooding is occurring at Darlington Point this weekend as floodwaters continue to extend downstream, with the flood peak expected towards the end of the week.
"During late August, moderate flooding is possible at Hay and minor flooding is possible at Carrathool."
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga Wagga peaked at 8.74 metres around 8:00 am on August 9 and is currently at 7.54 metres and falling slowly, with minor flooding.
Water will continue to be released from Burrinjuck Dam.
"WaterNSW are working closely with the Bureau, NSW SES and landholders with releases taken into account into the flood forecasts and warnings," the SES stated.
The Murrumbidgee River at Wagga is likely to fall below the minor flood level of 7.30 metres overnight from Saturday into Sunday.
The new Riverside playground at Wagga Beach has emerged from the receding flood waters but Wagga City Council has urged people not to use the equipment yet.
"It's not safe to return yet, as sections of the playground are still underwater, and our crews need time to clear potentially hazardous mud and debris away, before we clean the area," a council statement said.
"We're happy to report that, as Riverside was designed to withstand flooding, it's in excellent shape with only a bit of mulch washed away."
Minor flooding is occurring along the Murrumbidgee River downstream of Wagga to Narrandera.
The Murrumbidgee River at Narrandera may peak near 7.20 metres overnight Sunday into Monday, just below the moderate flood level.
Minor flooding may occur along the Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point.
The Murrumbidgee River at Darlington Point is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 5.50 metres during Saturday.
The river level may reach near 6.40 metres around August 16 to 18 , with minor flooding.
Moderate flooding is possible along the Murrumbidgee River at Hay. Minor flooding is possible at Carrathool.
The Murrumbidgee River at Carrathool may reach near 7.20 metres around August 20 to 23 , with minor flooding.
The Murrumbidgee River at Hay township may reach near 7.80 metres around August 22 to 25, with moderate flooding.
Hay's current Murrumbidgee River is 5.40 metres and rising.
The next SES flood update is due on Sunday morning.
In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.
Journalist for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga Wagga covering politics and data. Mobile: 0437 853 137 Email: rex.martinich@dailyadvertiser.com.au
