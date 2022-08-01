The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon chemist Faye McMillan named "Pharmacist of the Year" for her "remarkable career"

By Andrew Mangelsdorf
August 1 2022 - 10:00am
NATIONAL ACCOLADE: Coolamon pharmacist Dr Faye McMillan has been named Australian Pharmacist of the Year. Picture: Les Smith

A Riverina pharmacist has been named 2022 Australian Pharmacist of the Year.

