A Riverina pharmacist has been named 2022 Australian Pharmacist of the Year.
Award winner Coolamon pharmacist Dr Faye McMillan is Australia's first registered Indigenous pharmacist.
Accepting the accolade, Dr McMillan said it was an "honour to be recognised by my peers as the pharmacist of the year for the work I do."
"I don't do it for recognition, but it can offer moments to give you that extra push to keep going."
She also acknowledged those who have been by her side along the way.
Dr McMillan said she was proud to elevate Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health and the strength of the community's culture.
"It's been an opportunity to see the inclusion of not just Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders in the workplace," she said.
Dr McMillan also hopes the accolade will help "challenge perceptions of what Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the community have the potential to be."
Pharmaceutical Society of Australia national president Dr Fei Sim praised Dr McMillan's "remarkable career as a pharmacist," and her work within Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities.
"Faye has had a great impact on the health of Indigenous Australians as well as the pharmacy profession more broadly," she said.
"I cannot think of a pharmacist more deserving of this award."
Dr McMillan has been instrumental in the Closing the Gap Steering Committee since 2013.
She is a founding member of Indigenous Allied Health Australia and currently serves as a director of the Pharmacy Board of Australia.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
