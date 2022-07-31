Sharni Williams has added a Commonwealth Games gold medal to her Olympic gold.
The Batlow product helped Australia's women's rugby sevens team overturn a pool defeat against Fiji to go one better than their efforts on home turf four years ago on Monday morning.
After going down to New Zealand in the gold medal game at the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Australia got the better of the Black Ferns Sevens in the semi-final, with the 17-12 victory setting up a showdown with Fiji for the gold medal in Birmingham.
Australia suffered a 19-12 loss to Fiji in the pool stage on Saturday, and were also knocked out by the side in the quarter-finals of the Tokyo Olympics last year, but this time around dominated their rivals in the final.
The World Series winners scored the first four tries of the final to set themselves on the path to gold.
Williams, who joined Wagga's Alicia Quirk as part of Australia's gold medal winning team in the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, kicked one conversion in the 22-12 victory.
Australian star Charlotte Caslick was thrilled with the performance.
"I wouldn't say it was perfect but it was close to," Caslick said. "We've had an amazing World Series and been dominant this year, so to be rewarded in front of an awesome crowd is pretty special."
However Wagga's Corey Toole missed out on a medal as part of the men's team.
After falling to eventual gold medal winners South Africa in the semi-finals on Sunday night, Australia struggled to contain New Zealand in the bronze medal play-off on Monday morning.
After being locked at 7-all, New Zealand scored the next four tries.
The 26-12 loss means Australia has never downed New Zealand in a Commonwealth Games, and another trend continued as the All Blacks Sevens ensured they have picked up a medal in each Commonwealth Games since the sport's introduction at Kuala Lumpur in 1998.
Meanwhile the third of the Riverina's competitors in Birmingham, Gundagai teenager Indi Cooper, will race in the T38 100 metres on Tuesday night.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
