Gary Colvin believes the lack of recent racing is the query for Mahsinger at Gundagai

By Graeme White
Updated July 31 2022 - 2:25am, first published 2:05am
BACK IN ACTION: Mahsinger will resume from a brief freshen up at Gundagai on Monday.

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin believes the lack of recent racing is the major query with Mahsinger heading into the first meeting of the new racing season at Gundagai on Monday.

