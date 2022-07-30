Wagga City wraps up minor premiership with win

Wagga City will host the first week of the Southern Inland finals after sealing the minor premiership with a 29-10 win over Griffith.
The Blacks were looking to give themselves a chance of hosting the grand final by moving back around Waratahs and into second spot.
However they struggled to find the points required to get the better of the Boiled Lollies at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Instead it was Wagga City who made it two wins on the trot after Waratahs ended their winning streak that had spanned back to 2019.
Steven Tracey scored a hat-trick in his return from a foot injury for Wagga City.
He missed the loss to Waratahs, but feels it was just what the club needed.
"It was a good win as it was a physical game but we played like our old selves again which was really good," Tracey said.
"Our defence was just massive.
"To be honest it was probably good to lose a game to get us boys fresh and hungry to get that premiership.
"It's making the boys dig a little deeper."
Tracey scored the first two tries of the clash before Jack Glyde responded for the Blacks.
Tracey scored his third try only for Talilotu Uoifalelahi to cut the margin to nine points leading into half-time.
It was a good comeback from the City fullback after injuring his foot playing for Group Nine club Southcity earlier this month.
"The foot is right now but I will sit out until finals just to rest it up," Tracey said.
There was little between the two sides in the second half before a late Tracey penalty and a runaway try to Noa Rabici saw the scoreline blow out.
Tracey admitted it felt much tougher than a 19-point win.
"The score didn't really reflect on the game," he said.
"Credit to Griffith, they gave us a good game but it just blew out towards the end.
"They looked dangerous in the second half but our defence was just unreal."
Wagga City now have another week off before tackling Tumut in the final round of the season.
Tracey hopes they can use the win to build into finals.
"We've secured the minor premiership now which is good for the finals," he said.
"I couldn't really be bothered going to Griffith."
The winner of the major semi-final will also earn hosting rights for the grand final on September 4.
Meanwhile Griffith will be looking to hit back when they tackle Ag College, who are fighting to secure their place in the top four, at Beres Ellwood Oval on Saturday.
The Blacks are four points behind Waratahs in the race for second with their Wagga rivals having one last game against bottom of the table CSU in the final round of the season.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
