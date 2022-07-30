THE cool head of Kirk Hamblin helped North Wagga overcome a scare from Coleambally on Saturday.
Hamblin stood tall and nailed a set shot with only a couple of minutes remaining to help the Saints to a seven-point victory, 6.15 (51) to 6.8 (44) at Coleambally.
Advertisement
Coleambally had kept within striking distance all day and drew within two points late in the contest. But Hamblin seized the moment and went back and kicked his third of the day to seal victory for the Saints.
North Wagga could have put the game away in the third term but kicked 0.7, while Coleambally kicked 2.0 to draw within 11 points at the final break.
Saints coach Cayden Winter was happy to get the four points and move on.
"Realistically when you look at the game as a whole, probably our stoppage work wasn't up to scratch in a sense but if we kicked half of those behinds we kicked then we're well and truly in front," Winter said.
"It was back to the old North Wagga today but hopefully only for one week and back into it next week.
"I thought Coly played pretty well today and their pressure was good so to go over there and obviously not play as well as we would of liked or kicked as straight as we would have liked but to get the four points, we'll take it and we'll move onto next week."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Will Hurst was one of North Wagga's best after a strong display in the ruck, while Bailey Clark performed a crucial stopping role on Luke Hillier in the final term.
Max Hillier continued his strong season with another big game for the Blues.
Full-time
North Wagga Saints 2.3 4.6 4.13 6.15 (51)
Coleambally Blues 0.2 2.2 4.2 6.8 (44)
GOALS: North Wagga Saints: K.Hamblin 3, B.Alexander 1, T.Nejman 1, J.Kerr 1; Coleambally Blues: B.Argus 2, K.Bennett 1, J.Hodge 1, T.Clark 1
BEST: North Wagga Saints: J.Flood, K.Hanlon, M.Thomas, K.Hamblin, E.Winter, L.Johnson; Coleambally Blues: M.Hillier, J.Breed, T.Mannes, L.Hillier, J.Hodge, B.Argus.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.