Brothers find their points to win shootout with Southcity

Brothers have taken a big step towards offloading the wooden spoon.
After going through last season winless, the Wagga side brought up their third win of the season in a try-fest at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Advertisement
Southcity were looking to go around their crosstown rivals and make it back-to-back wins, but scoring 30 points wasn't enough.
Instead it was Brothers who rallied late to set up the 34-30 win.
After conceding an average of 60 points in their last three games, co-coach James Hay was thrilled to pick up their first win since beating the Bulls in May.
"Southcity are very improved from the side time we played them and there was 64 points in the game, so there wasn't a lot of defence and a few missed goals as well which could have made it worse, but it's relatively hot out here, we've had three tough games in a row so it was great to get the two points," Hay said.
READ MORE
He thought some better efforts and communication really helped them turn things around.
Little separated the two teams throughout the game with eight points the biggest margin after Bas Blackett scored a crucial try for Brothers with 10 minutes left in the clash.
The two sides almost went try-for-try after Wilson Hamblin opened the scoring after completing a 100-metre effort after four minutes.
Southcity went into half-time leading 16-14 after a late try to Jack Davidson, and extended their advantage to six points when Jarom Vakarewakobau scored his second three minutes into the second half.
However Brothers hit back with two tries in two minutes to find the front again.
Captain-coach Kyle McCarthy helped Southcity respond when he went over from dummy half with 22 minutes left only for Blackett to score twice to hand Brothers the lead back.
The Bulls gave themselves one final shot when Trey Little crossed in the dying stages but they only had one play from the restart with Brothers defused.
Brothers are now two wins, and points differential, ahead of Southcity with two games to play in the battle to avoid the wooden spoon.
Hay is confident they've done enough to finish above them.
"As a club we had four wins, so going four from four is always a good day and all the Old Boys and sponsors are here so we can go sing the song with them and look forward to finishing the year off," he said. "I know it sounds strange but three wins this year is an improvement on last year so we'll keep moving forward and all the young guys we've blooded over the last two years are starting to show some promise."
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.