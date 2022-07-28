AFL Riverina have given the green light for major changes to the Player Points System (PPS) for next year.
Riverina League clubs will have 39 points at their disposal from next season, up from 36, while Farrer League clubs will work with 37.
The changes were approved by the AFL Riverina board on Wednesday night after the changes came recommended from AFL NSW-ACT.
The most significant change will see first grade players recruited from the Riverina League worth four points, with the value of Farrer League players to drop to three points.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Irons said the board was unanimous in their support of the changes.
"Yes we were in favour based on the recommendation and the information provided by AFL NSW-ACT," Irons said.
Irons said the changes to the points system were in line with the changes being made to senior competitions as part of the competitions review.
"Based on the model that has been adopted through of other parts of the country with the points system and having an established premier league and leagues under that, it fits with the direction that we wanted to head under our competitions review and you will see that the major leagues do have a point of difference between that and the district leagues," Irons explained.
While the changes are another blow to Farrer League clubs, Irons' reminded clubs that there are still avenues for assistance.
"The gap is a small gap," Irons said.
"Clubs are still entitled to apply to the LEP if they are seeking additional points or a review of players, that doesn't change.
"So there is still opportunities for Farrer League clubs, where they are in certain situations or have certain circumstances that may put them at a disadvantage to other clubs to seek dispensation."
The Farrer League is not alone in the changes, with Hume League in the same boat. First grade footballers from the Hume League will also be worth three points upon a transfer, while Riverina League players will be four upon arrival there.
It is also expected that they will work with 37 points.
Meantime, the 13 clubs that applied for entry into the new-look 'premier' Riverina League competition next season are expected to learn their fate as soon as next week.
AFL Riverina's nomination assessment group met this week to work through the applications and the board were given an update at Wednesday night's meeting.
