Collingullie-Glenfield Park will head into their clash with Wagga Tigers without James Pope with the key defender sidelined with an ankle injury.
Pope hobbled off during the last quarter in last week's win against Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong and Demons co-coach Brett Somerville confirmed that he would not be playing on Saturday.
"His ankle blew up significantly so he will definitely miss this week," Somerville said.
Aside from the loss of Pope, everything is looking pretty good for the Demons with their win last week elevating them to the top of the Riverina League ladder.
Somerville said the group got a lot of confidence out of the win last week however won't be taking the Tigers lightly on Saturday.
"Off a tough contest it was good to get the result and it should give the boys confidence moving forward," he said.
"But in saying that, the first round we didn't show up with the right attitude against Wagga Tigers."
"Particularly in the first half they gave it to us, but we will just need to make sure that we refocus and look at this week.
"Go back to the basics and the things that we are doing really well and make sure we attack it from that point of view."
The two sides last played in round six with the Tigers keeping up with the Demons for the first half before Collingullie kicked 11 goals to three in the second half.
Somerville said that they know that the Tigers have improved since that performance and will be wary heading into Saturday.
"I'd say they may have been undermanned last time," he said.
"That second half where we did get away from them that could've played a fair part in that.
"They are probably a bit stronger now than what they were and we are pretty wary of them as they have had some good performances of late.
"So we definitely won't be treating them lightly and we will just make sure we focus on what we need to do.
"If we do that we know can can match it and get past most teams."
While mostly impressed with the bruising performance against the Lions, Somerville admitted their goal kicking would be something they would hope to address this week.
"On the weekend both sides probably missed some shots that were fairly gettable," he said.
"We definitely need to work on our finishing and just probably that transition play from our back line through to our forward line.
"That last kick in is still not where it needs to be."
Wagga Tigers have made a few changes from last weekend's side that defeated Narrandera by 102-points with Tommy Mccoullough and Ignatius Lyons both unlikely to line up this weekend.
Fraser Yates is recalled into the Tigers side for his first game of first grade since round two with both Jock Cornell and Josh Staines also a chance to return after missing the win against the Eagles.
