Collingullie-Glenfield Park key defender James Pope will miss this weekend's clash against Wagga Tigers

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
July 28 2022 - 6:00am
SIDELINED: James Pope won't play against the Tigers this weekend. Picture: Madeline Begley

Collingullie-Glenfield Park will head into their clash with Wagga Tigers without James Pope with the key defender sidelined with an ankle injury.

