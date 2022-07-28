Thunder ready for swift reply after surprise loss

Albury is hoping the return of some key figures will help get their finals aspirations back on track.
After becoming the first team to lose to Southcity this season, the Thunder have dropped to sixth.
Jon Huggett, Nathan Darby and Liam Wiscombe all return for the clash with Temora at Greenfield Park on Saturday.
Captain-coach Robbie Byatt knows they will be a big boost to the side playing for their season.
"We have to win this weekend so to have them back is very handy," Byatt said.
"We can pretty much secure ourselves there if we do get the win as we don't want it coming down to the last game."
Byatt thought Albury underestimated Southcity last time and paid dearly for it.
He's looking for a much better effort completing this time around.
"Completing and putting pressure on their halves is important," Byatt said.
"It's our last home game of the regular season."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
