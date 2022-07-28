TEMORA coach Dallas McKelvie admits he has been pleasantly surprised by the talent on the Kangaroos' list.
McKelvie's stint as interim coach of Temora got off to a winning start last Saturday when they sprung a 15-point upset of Charles Sturt University at Nixon Park.
It was a result that derailed CSU's finals hopes and Temora will be looking to do the same again when they travel to Barellan on Saturday.
McKelvie, who has been one of Riverina Umpire Association's top umpires up until last week, said Temora impressed him in their first outing together.
"They did actually. I think everyone was keen to put a pretty crap week behind them," McKelvie said.
"I realised after Saturday that there are some good players in that side.
"I've hardly seen them all year. I saw them in a pre-season game where they were just a bunch of kids and I saw them in two other games where I did a boundary, but after Saturday I thought gee there are some good players in this side."
McKelvie revealed his main motivation in stepping into the Temora job was to try and finish the season with some positivity, which would also make the coaching position more attractive for prospective candidates for 2023.
"The god honest truth was, I was down at Coleambally, (my son) Liam was upset after the Coleambally game and I thought I wonder if I can do anything," he said.
"My whole thing was to see if we can just pull things together for the four weeks, otherwise it's going to be very difficult to draw a coach for next year.
"That was my main motivation to try and put a positive spin on the last four weeks and hopefully make it a bit more attractive for someone else to turn up.
"Even if they didn't win (last Saturday), I thought it was encouraging. Just the signs of everyone pulling together and so forth. Let's have a crack at it, and that's all it's about, let's have a crack and see what happens."
McKelvie has now found out first hand that the coaching job at Temora is an appealing one.
"I think I've stepped into a pretty good job to be honest," he said.
"There's a fair bit of talent in there and it seems to be a really good blend between those experienced guys and the young fellas coming through, which I've got to credit Russ (Humphrey) for that because I reckon he was a really, really good development coach for the young ones.
"The wins are a byproduct of what we're trying to do. If that happens, that's terrific, we're just trying to garnish a bit of positivity, and get blokes playing as well as they possibly can and enjoy it."
Jacob Block will miss Saturday's game against Barellan due to a broken collarbone, while co-captains Gus McRae and Rob Grant are also in doubt due to injury.
McKelvie expects the fifth-placed Two Blues to provide stiff opposition.
"I reckon it will be an even bigger challenge this week, because you've got to do it again," he said.
"I realise that for the last four weeks we're going to come up against those sides, it's a good challenge that way.
"The main motivation is to try and keep the vibe good around here and finish as good as we can."
