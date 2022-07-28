The Daily Advertiser

Suspended Jayden Stanton to return just in time for finals

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated July 28 2022 - 6:53am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jayden Stanton was suspended for three weeks for his high shot on Ethan Brien.

Waratahs inside centre Jayden Stanton will miss the rest of the regular season due to suspension but will be free to play in their finals campaign.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.