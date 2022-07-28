Waratahs inside centre Jayden Stanton will miss the rest of the regular season due to suspension but will be free to play in their finals campaign.
Stanton was handed a three-game ban after being red carded in the win over Ag College at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Advertisement
Stanton was found guilty of a dangerous tackle on Ag College counterpart Ethan Brien in the 38-7 victory.
The offence was rated as mid-range.
While Waratahs only play Hay and Leeton in second grade in the next two weeks Stanton is able to serve his suspension.
Then they face CSU in the final round of the season before he is able to make his return.
Waratahs are currently second on the ladder but would drop to third if Griffith are able to get the better of Wagga City on Saturday.
READ MORE
Meanwhile Tumut hooker Joel Salusalumas had his appeal dismissed by the ACT judiciary on Monday night.
Salusalumas had contested his five-week ban after being found guilty of head-butting Albury opponent Ryan O'Sullivan in the big win over the Steamers on July 9.
He will now still have a game to serve following the end of the regular season with the Bulls currently in fifth, four points behind Ag College as they head into a crucial clash with CSU on Saturday.
After sitting out this season, the Bulls women's side will make their return at Jarrah Oval to take on Reddies.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.