NORTH Wagga coach Cayden Winter is not getting too hung up on a top three finish heading into Saturday's trip to Coleambally.
A two-point loss to The Rock-Yerong Creek last Saturday looked to have spelt the end of their top three hopes but Winter isn't too concerned about finishing positions.
"I think in the scheme of things, if the results go the way they should, it does rule out a top three chance but in saying that, if we play good footy the next three weeks and win the next three games, there is definitely a chance," Winter said.
"In saying that, if it comes to the finals and we're in there, well we're pretty happy considering the start to our year. Not to mention, I feel like we're coming good at the right time of year and on our day, when we play our best footy, we can still knock off any side and I think the lot of the top four or five will be thinking the same thing."
North Wagga will be without Isaac Crouch and Matt Parks on Saturday but will welcome back Sam Longmore and potentially Corey Watt.
Dylan McDermott remains a couple of weeks away.
