When Corey Toole runs out Friday night in Birmingham for Australia's Rugby Seven's opener against Jamaica his family back in Australia will be riding every bump with him as Toole looks to hunt down Commonwealth Games gold.
Corey's father Scotty Toole is immensely proud of his son, with his hard work and dedication leading him to this fantastic opportunity to represent his country on the world stage.
"The amount of work that he has done over the last five or six years," Scott said.
"He's taken it with both hands and is making the best of his opportunities."
Scotty, his wife Lisy and Corey's siblings Sophia and Jayden will watch the opening match against Jamaica in Forbes with Corey's grandparents before travelling to Wollongong on Saturday for a family birthday where they will watch the clash against Kenya.
They will then return to Wagga for the semi-finals on Sunday night should Australia qualify with the bronze and gold medal matches scheduled to take place in the early hours of Monday morning.
Scotty hasn't spoken to Corey throughout the last few days instead letting him focus on the job at hand.
"I don't talk to him when he is overseas," he said.
"I will send him a message tonight wishing him and the team as well as the girls all the best.
"I will just let him concentrate on what he has got to do.
"He is pretty level headed and he doesn't get overawed with the excitement of the Commonwealth Games or the World Cup."
Toole has got a busy schedule ahead of him the next couple of months with him heading over to Los Angeles for the World Rugby Seven's Series at the end of August before flying to South Africa in early September for the Rugby Sevens World Cup.
However before all that, there is Commonwealth Games gold to aim for and Scotty believes that the Australian team has what it takes to win it all.
"If they play to their ability they can beat any team on their day," he said.
"There are four teams in the running being Fiji, South Africa, New Zealand and the Aussies."
"They have got to go in wanting to win at all costs, it's that simple."
Seeing Corey represent Australia at the Commonwealth Games in rugby seven's is a bit ironic for Scotty, with him telling his son in high school that seven's was going to be a waste of his time.
"I told him seven's was a waste of time," Scott said.
"But the amount of training that he does, he deserves everything that he gets.
"He is making the best of all the opportunities he has been given and he has attacked them head on as he has come across them."
