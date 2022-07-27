The Daily Advertiser

Barellan coach Alex Lawder believes Two Blues are succeeding in their goal of becoming relevant again

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated July 28 2022 - 12:01am, first published July 27 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LOOKING FORWARD: Barellan coach Alex Lawder believes the two-point loss to Marrar on Saturday can spur the Two Blues onto great heights. Picture: Les Smith

Barellan coach Alex Lawder hopes to use the heartbreaking loss to Marrar as a timely injection of confidence as the club looks to return to the Farrer League finals for the first time in 31 years.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.