Barellan coach Alex Lawder hopes to use the heartbreaking loss to Marrar as a timely injection of confidence as the club looks to return to the Farrer League finals for the first time in 31 years.
Only a Zach Walgers goal with the last kick of the day denied Barellan of arguably the biggest upset of the Farrer League season last Saturday as Marrar escaped for their 11th consecutive win.
A win would have virtually sealed a return to finals for Barellan, who will now get a second crack when they host a resurgent Temora outfit on Saturday.
Lawder was devastated at the final siren last Saturday but hopes the performance can reignite the belief inside the Barellan playing group as they prepare for the club's biggest month since they returned to the Farrer League in 2015.
"Absolutely. Our goal is purely, we just wanted to get ourselves back on the map and have people talking about us again," Lawder said.
"We talk about our pride, we talk about our brand and all that sort of stuff and where Barellan's been, the whipping boys, whether we make finals or we don't make finals, I think we've taken huge strides in ways forward.
"We just want to keep ticking boxes, we just want to keep knocking off whatever challenges we possibly can. Whether that be winning first quarters, whether that be beating teams we haven't beaten before, we're just trying to tick boxes and whatever we're able to achieve is a positive.
"But it's hard not to think about finals."
Barellan sit in fifth spot, two points ahead of Charles Sturt University and Northern Jets, both who face top-three opponents on Saturday.
Lawder knows how important a win over Temora on Saturday is for the Two Blues.
"I'm still on that week by week thing, you can't look too far ahead, we're not guaranteed finals, we're not guaranteed anything at Barellan, we know the challenge that's in front of us and that's Temora this weekend," he said.
"They got up, they've got their tails up and they're probably in that position where they've got no expectations. They've just sacked their coach, the shackles have been loosened, it is a danger game.
"It's a huge challenge. I've said that to our leaders, I suppose from the weekend it's sort of flipped in a way. We go in against Marrar, expected to lose. If we came away the win then happy days but we didn't and now we're expected to win so we need to go out and perform.
"It is a huge challenge and Temora will be going in with nothing to lose, throw the magnets and do whatever they can. I've challenged my guys, as I have multiple times this year. We've got a good group, a good young group that thrive on that challenge sometimes."
Lawder said if nothing else, the loss to Marrar showed what they are capable of.
"You always want to measure yourself against the best teams in the comp so to know that we can perform and challenge the best is always positive and pleasing," he said.
"We've taken a lot of positives out of that game. We know that we can match it against any team in the comp on our day too, it's just about sustaining, building and bringing that pressure each game and performing.
"As we know in a tight comp, you can just be slightly off and you're going to find yourself on the losing side."
Barellan will be boosted by the return of small forward Mal Fernie for Saturday's game.
