FORMER Southern NSW AFL regional manager Jason McPherson will chair AFL Riverina's nomination assessment group for the premier league.
AFL Riverina received nominations from 13 clubs when applications closed on Sunday night for next year's restructured 'premier' Riverina League competition.
Advertisement
All nine existing Riverina League clubs have applied to remain in the competition, along with four Farrer clubs in Marrar, East Wagga-Kooringal, North Wagga and Northern Jets.
The applications will now be handed over to AFL's David Burgess, who will prepare the information for a specially-formed nomination assessment group to mark.
McPherson, who worked for the AFL for 15 years, has been selected as the independent chair. He will be joined by AFL staff members Marc Geppert and Joel Robinson, AFL Riverina vice-chairman Phil Rowston, Farrer League president Greg Fox and former Hume Netball League president Julieanne Clancy.
AFL Riverina chairman Michael Iron said McPherson was the perfect fit for the role.
"Jason has a well-rounded experience and knowledge of the local area but also what we've worked through with the review," Irons said.
MORE SPORT NEWS
He is also happy with the diversity of the nomination assessment group.
"Yes we think we've covered as many bases as we could and have a variety of people involved going through the assessment process," he said.
Irons believes the fact 13 clubs have applied to enter the new-look premier league is a positive for the review.
"We're happy with the response," he said.
"Obviously it was a decision for each club to make, whether they wanted to apply or not. We'll obviously go through a process now to assess those applications."
The assessment group is expected to have about a month before they deliver their recommendations to the AFL Riverina board.
"David Burgess is going through compiling all the information to provide to the assessment committee and they'll work through and undertake their scorings and make a recommendation to the board for a final decision for the board to make," Irons said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.