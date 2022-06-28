NARRANDERA footballer Connor Vearing is free to face Turvey Park on Saturday after accepting a reprimand for striking.
Vearing was reported for striking Coolamon's Aiden Macauley in the opening term of Narrandera's 108-point loss to the Hoppers at Kindra Park on Sunday.
Vearing was yellow carded and reported with the strike being graded as intentional, low impact and to the boy.
The action resulted in a one-game suspension but Vearing was able to accept a reprimand with an early guilty plea.
