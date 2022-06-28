The Daily Advertiser
Narrandera's Connor Vearing takes a reprimand for striking report against Coolamon

By Matt Malone
June 28 2022 - 2:30am
Connor Vearing

NARRANDERA footballer Connor Vearing is free to face Turvey Park on Saturday after accepting a reprimand for striking.

