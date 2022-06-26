The Daily Advertiser
Coolamon dominant Narrandera and secures second position on the ladder following 108-point win

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
Updated June 26 2022 - 10:40am, first published 10:35am
DOMINANT: Jeremy Maslin kicked five goals. Picture: Les Smith

Coolamon have given their percentage a massive boost following a 108-point demolition of Narrandera on Sunday.

