Coolamon have given their percentage a massive boost following a 108-point demolition of Narrandera on Sunday.
On the back of last week's draw with Collingullie-Glenfield Park, the Hoppers came out with a point to prove kicking six goals to one in the first quarter and setting up the foundation for a big win.
Advertisement
They continued with the same intent throughout the match to run out 22.15 (147) to 5.9 (39) winners over Narrandera who now find themselves in seventh place.
Jeremy Maslin booted five goals for the Hoppers while Jeremy Sykes kicked four of his own.
Jake Barrett kicked three and was named in Coolamon's best alongside Sykes, Braeden Glyde, Nicholss Buchanan, Luke Gerhard and Aiden Macauley.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
Coolamon now sits second on the ladder above Collingullie with just .07 separating the two sides on percentage.
They now head to Ganmain next Sunday for a top-of-the-table local derby.
COOLAMON ROVERS SENIORS 6.3 11.5 19.9 22.15 (147) def NARRANDERA IMPERIAL SENIORS 1.2 2.7 4.8 5.9 (39)
Goals: Coolamon - Jeremiah Maslin 5, Jeremy Sykes 4, Jake Barrett 3, Shae Darcy 3, Joe Redfern 2, Patrick Bray, Aiden Macauley, Campbell Mattingly, Matt McGowan, Hugh Wakefield; Narrandera - Ky Bloomfield, Lachlan Jamieson, Luke McKay, Theodore Metcalfe, Matthew Dillon
Best: Coolamon - Jake Barrett, Jeremy Sykes, Braeden Glyde, Nicholss Buchanan, Luke Gerhard, Aiden Macauley; Narrandera - Luke McKay, Brandon Hall, Bradley Hutchinson, Nicholad O'Brien, James Smith, Joseph Grinter
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.