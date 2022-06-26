Albury gave their chance at making a return to finals another boost despite captain-coach Robbie Byatt lamenting a scrappy performance.
The Thunder remain in fourth spot, and are now t points clear of the chasing pack, after a 22-16 win over Brothers at Equex Centre on Sunday.
Advertisement
The Wagga side, and crosstown rivals Kangaroos, were both looking to force their way into the top five, but now sit a win adrift after round nine of the season.
Albury are a further point ahead and Byatt believes the win, and their clash with fifth-placed Tumut at Twickenham on Saturday, are vital for their chances of playing finals football.
"It was scrappy, we were very scrappy but it's good to come away with the win," Byatt said.
"I couldn't stress enough to the boys that this was a very important game for us.
"It gives us a chance next week to breakaway from the pack again as it is all very tight in those positions so we needed to win to get those points on the board."
READ MORE
Brothers had plenty of opportunities in the first half but struggled to find a way through the Thunder defence.
The Wagga side opened the scoring after 10 minutes when Troy Dargin put Connor McCauley into space.
However Albury were quick to hit back as Sebastian Rapana scored following a Brothers mistake at the back before new halfback Jack Mallinson gave the Thunder a 12-6 lead at half-time.
The Thunder turned defence into attack after taking an intercept close to their line before Mallinson scored at the other end following a penalty.
Byatt thought their defensive pressure really told.
"Our attack was probably the worst it has been all year," he said. "I don't know what was going on with the silly passes and we were trying to throw the ball under pressure for some reason but like for most of the year our defence on the line has been really good and that's what it came down to."
Albury were put under plenty of pressure to start the second half when Jon Huggett went down with a knee complaint before Zac Carey jumped high to take a Dargin kick a score six minutes after the break.
However a Paul Karaitiana intercept try changed the momentum as he raced 85 metres to score before Jackins Olam forced his way over.
Brothers set up a tight finish when Brody Rigg finished off a Malake Morris break to make it a four-point game with 10 to play but it was the Wagga side's last real opportunity to add to their tally.
Advertisement
Byatt is now hopeful Huggett's knee injury isn't too serious heading into the Tumut clash.
"He's a big player for us so I'm hoping it is nothing too bad," Byatt said.
"He's a big loss otherwise."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.