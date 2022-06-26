Attitude towards defence a positive for Kangaroos

Kangaroos struggled to make an impact against Tumut with the ball but their attitude in defence is something captain-coach James Smart hopes will hold them in good stead for the remainder of the season.
The Blues dominated possession at Twickenham on Saturday but struggled to put points on the board.
Despite falling to a 14-0 loss, Smart believes the team's attitude was a real positive.
"It was a great effort," Smart said.
"The boys kept turning up for each other so I just can't fault their effort.
"They turned up with the right attitude and gave it everything they had."
Playing in muddy conditions, Kangaroos created very few opportunities to put Tumut under pressure.
With most of the clash played down at one end, Smart thought it was hard to recover from.
"We spoke at it at half-time as we were really struggling to get out of our own end and it just felt like we were defending our own end of the field a lot," he said.
However the loss sees Kangaroos slip a game outside the top five.
Things don't get any easier for the Wagga side who head to Alfred Oval on Saturday to take on Young.
The Cherrypickers have only lost one game so far this season but haven't played since becoming the first team to beat Temora three weeks ago.
It was a win that saw them take over as Challenge Cup holders.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
