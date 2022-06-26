The Daily Advertiser
Attitude towards defence a positive for Kangaroos

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 26 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
Craig Field tries to split the Tumut defence on Saturday.

Kangaroos struggled to make an impact against Tumut with the ball but their attitude in defence is something captain-coach James Smart hopes will hold them in good stead for the remainder of the season.

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

