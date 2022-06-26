Unbeaten Gundagai remains ahead of the pack

Gundagai have gone through a full round of the season unbeaten to sit one point clear on the ladder.
After being held to a draw last week, the Tigers inflicted Temora's second loss of the season at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Advertisement
Latrell Siegwalt, who overcame an ankle complaint, Jack Lyons and Damian Willis all scored doubles in the 32-20 victory.
Captain-coach Luke Berkrey is pleased with where Gundagai sits on the ladder but knows there is still plenty of improvement in his side.
"We never look at any long-term goals to try to be undefeated but it's certainly nice to have gone through one full round and be sitting where we are," Berkrey said
"The most pleasing thing is I just see so much improvement as well not, even in the team that played today but there's some guys to come back into the squad as well.
"We are sitting in a nice position but we certainly won't take our foot off the gas."
READ MORE
Berkrey thought it was a much better defensive effort coming off their draw with Albury.
While they gave the Dragons a number of opportunities with some poor errors, including two trying to take restarts after scoring points, and plenty of ill-discipline, Berkrey thought they defended them better this time around.
"I thought we defended pretty well, they scored most of their tries from some lucky kicks, so I was really happy with how we defended at times," he said.
"We turned a little bit of cheap football over and made it a bit hard on ourselves, and our discipline was as poor as it's been, but the best thing is they are all areas we can get a lot better at."
Temora started off the game on a perfect note as Drew Robinson scored in the opening minutes.
Gundagai responded through Latrell Siegwalt before Jock Ward flew high to score off a Josh McCrone bomb to give the Dragons the lead back.
However back-to-back tries to Willis and Lyons gave Gundagai a 16-10 lead at half-time.
Berkrey thought it was a passage of play the Tigers have been striving for all season.
"We had a 10-minute period before half-time that was the best footy we've played all year," he said. "It was the style of footy we want to play and hopefully we can see a lot more of it in the future."
Bradon Taylor cut Gundagai's advantage to two points but quick tries to Siegwalt and Lyons gave Gundagai their buffer back.
Advertisement
Willis extended the margin more once before Ward crossed for his second in the dying stages.
While Temora remain in third place on the ladder after the loss, they are now three points behind Gundagai heading into two byes.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.