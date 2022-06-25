Tumut holds off late Ag College fightback

A tight miss of a sideline conversion attempt was all that separated Tumut and Ag College after a late comeback from Aggies on Saturday.
Aggies scored twice late in the second half but it was the Bulls breathed some life into their season with a 27-26 win at Beres Ellwood Oval.
Tumut had dominated for most of the clash, and were never behind, and coach Ray Wells believes the tight win was just what the side needed.
"It's a long time coming," Wells said.
"We just picked up a whole new level from last week.
"Everyone did their part, which was the pleasing thing."
It also puts them right back into the hunt for a finals berth.
"We're dead in the water yet," Wells said.
"It's in our hands now and by winning this game it has given us a glimmer of hope and we have to seize it with both hands."
Tumut were the first to score, and took a 12-7 lead into half-time.
They extended their advantage in the second half, and led 27-14 approaching injury time, before Aggies really sprung into life.
Ryan Greenaway scored the last two tries to get Aggies into a position to steal victory.
Their supporters actually thought Toby Haylock had won it for them before his conversion attempt was waved away.
However Greenaway's double ensured Ag College didn't leave empty handed.
Instead the two bonus points they picked up saw them move back around Albury and into fourth place on the ladder.
They are two clear of the Steamers with the Bulls a further two points adrift.
Wells is hoping the victory can be the launching pad of a revival.
"Our communication on defence and attack structure was better," he said.
"Our captain (TJ Sala) talked about needing a spark to get us going and that's what happened.
"We sparked today, the guys played really well, played for each other and it was pleasing to see and pleasing to watch."
However things will get no easier with Tumut hosting Griffith at Jarrah Oval on Saturday.
Wells believes it is crucial they back up the strong performance.
"You are only as good as your last game and if we don't back up next week then this week has all been for a waste really," he said.
"We need to back it up and improve on the areas that let us down. There were a few little areas here and there but if we can improve on those and keep the enthusiasm and the spark shining bright."
Wells is still looking to work on ball security going into contact and take better advantage of space out wide.
Meanwhile Ag College have to wait until their clash against CSU on July 9.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
