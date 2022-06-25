WAGGA Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has lauded Saturday's upset win over Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong as their best performance in his time at the helm.
On a day where several of their football and netball premiership teams converged for a reunion, the Tigers produced arguably the boilover of the season in a 10.10 (70) to 5.13 (43) victory at Robertson Oval.
Jock Cornell was superb with four goals rotating from midfield to up forward with Jesse Manton, and Cooper Pavitt stepped up with three goals after Brady Morton was moved to defence.
Stephenson and fellow leader Shaun Flanigan were also strong, but Stephenson credited their mid tier and young players for stepping up to the mark against the previously unbeaten Lions.
It looked set to go to the script when the visitors kicked their first three goals of the game, but the Tigers dug deep to boot the last four goals of the first term and take a seven-point lead at the first break.
A three-goals-to-one second term extended the advantage to 17, and the Tigers held on for their third win of the year.
The Lions were coming off back-to-back weeks off through competition and club byes, and were missing Riverina League player of the year Matt Hamblin, who twinged his ankle last start against Narrandera.
Lions coach Sam Martyn was also out injured, but it didn't take away from a Tigers performance which will give them plenty of belief.
"I think it was (our best win)," Stephenson said.
"It's a similar group to last year, and it's probably the best performance we've put out as a football club in my time here.
"It was really pleasing to do it on a big day, it was a big occasion."
Stephenson said finals aren't even on their minds at this stage. But if they beat fifth-placed Mangoplah-Cookdardinia United-Eastlakes at Robertson Oval, they would be just a win outside the top five.
"We're nowhere near it yet and there's a lot of work to be done going forwards, but today was a bit of assurance improvement is happening, and on our best day we're capable," Stephenson said.
"The next challenge is how do we replicate this over and over again, so we can beat good sides like Ganmain.
"It just gives them (young players) confidence they are up to it and it's going to take their best each week. That's what the mindset's got to be, each week we have to perform."
"It was a fantastic win today but we're not looking that far ahead. We'll enjoy tonight, embrace the win and we'll start building for Mango.
"We've done it once, but the challenge is can we do it again because that's what the good sides do."
Stephenson said the likes of Pavitt, Xavier Heeney and teenager Patty Ryan, who started in the engine room against a gun Lions midfield, made the biggest difference.
"The movement of Brady Morton going down back lumped more responsibility on Paviltt and he really grabbed it by the collar. I thought today he was sensational," Stephenson said.
"It wasn't so much our senior players stood up, It was more our young guys came in and stood up."
WAGGA TIGERS 4.1 7.3 8.7 10.10 (70) d GGGM 3.0 4.4 5.6 5.13 (43)
Goals: Tigers - Jock Cornell 4, Cooper Pavitt 3, Shaun Flanigan 2, Brady Morton; GGGM - Michael Rothnie 3, Jacob Olsson, Connor Krebser
Best: Tigers - Jock Cornell, Murray Stephenson, Brady Morton, Shaun Flanigan, Lewis Waters, Cooper Pavitt
Daily Advertiser sports journalist in Wagga. Local sport is the heartbeat of our community.
