Wagga City Wanderers coach Dave Leonard is happy with how his side is travelling as they look to notch up their third win in a row when they take on Queanbeyan City this weekend.
After a hard start to their season where they were on the road most weeks, the Wanderers are now enjoying a streak of home games and are making the most of it.
Advertisement
They defeated Weston Molonglo 3-0 two weeks ago and then took care of local rivals Yoogali 2-1 over the weekend.
"The guys have bounced back from a couple of hard weeks on the back end of that travelling," Leonard said.
"It is just really pleasing as they have been playing some really good football.
"I think the travelling caught up with us in the end and our form dropped off a little bit.
"To play a few home games and get the results, its nice to be back on the winners list and the boys are playing well again."
Queanbeyan have been one of the dominant sides in the Capital Premier League so far in 2022, and took a narrow 2-1 victory over the Wanderers when the two sides clashed earlier in the season.
MORE SPORT NEWS:
However that was a contest that the Wanderers led for the majority of the game before late goals in the 65th and 73rd minute allowed Queanbeyan to grab the lead and take the win.
Leonard said that his side believes that they should've taken the points in that match and keen to make a statement this weekend at Gissing Oval.
"It is definitely a big clash for for us," he said.
"I mean every clash is a big clash but certainly playing these guys at home.
"There is quite a nice little rivalry against these guys, we went down to them 2-1 in the first round.
"We think we should've got something out of it, so I think the boys will be out to prove a point."
In a further boost to the Wanderers, they will nearly be at full strength with Leonard to make some decisions before this weekend's clash.
"We will pretty much be full strength which we haven't been for a little while," he said.
"There are some decisions to be made for this weekend which is an exciting thing as well.
Advertisement
"It is a nice position to be in."
Ben Mavor and possibly Ryan Matheson will be returning through the U23's while Leonard confirmed that Samson Lucas would be a welcome return after missing last weekend's match.
"It will be nice to have Samson back," he said.
"He has had some other representative soccer going on this week but that will put him in good stead.
"He's a workaholic so it will be nice to have him back."
With the Wanderers taking in close to a full strength squad as well as learning lessons from their last match-up against Queanbeyan, they will be hoping to take the full three points on Saturday.
Advertisement
"To match it with those top teams we have to be playing at our best and we have to have our best squad on the park," Leonard said.
"We will go pretty close to doing that on the weekend.
"The boys will be up and about there is absolutely no doubt about that.
"It would be nice to get three on the trot and then continue to build wins at home which would be awesome."
Leonard believes that being able to play at home consistently has had a major impact on his teams recent run of form.
"Out of the eight or nine games we played, we were at home once," he said.
Advertisement
"Every other week was away so it was a tough run I got to say.
"To be able to bounce back is awesome not having to travel.
"The boys are able to have a sleep in and do the right things body wise.
"It's massive and I think the results speak for that."
When asked what would be the key for his side to take victory this weekend, Leonard said that they needed a consistent 90 minute performance.
"The boys just need to put it all together on the weekend against Queanbeyan which are one of the better teams," he said.
Advertisement
"They are a quality side, it will be a real test for us.
"We can see where we stand and we are pretty excited to take the challenge head on."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.