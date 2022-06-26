Brothers chasing smarter showing after tight loss

Co-coach James Hay is looking for smarter football from Brothers after slipping to another narrow defeat.
The Wagga side has been beaten by 10 points or less in their last three games to sit one win, and a growing points differential, outside the top five.
Hay doesn't believe effort has been a problem so far this season but some decisions are turning into one.
"We gave away less errors than last week but we gave them away at worse times," Hay said.
"We get a repeat set, build some pressure but then give them the ball back and give them a penalty on top of that.
"As footballers we need to be a lot better.
"We're just not playing smart football at all."
The 22-16 loss to Albury is the Wagga side's third straight.
Things don't get any easier for Brothers who take on unbeaten Gundagai at Anzac Park on Sunday.
Hay hasn't ruled out player changes if things don't start to turn around quickly.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
