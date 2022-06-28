The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

Coleambally coach Luke Hillier hopes win over Barellan can inspire a strong finish to the season

MM
By Matt Malone
June 28 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RELENTLESS: Coleambally players apply pressure to one of Barellan's milestone men, Kabe Stockton, in the game at Barellan on Saturday. Picture: Barellan FNC

COLEAMBALLY co-coach Luke Hillier hopes the breakthrough win over Barellan can help inspire the Blues to a big finish to the Farrer League season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.