COLEAMBALLY co-coach Luke Hillier hopes the breakthrough win over Barellan can help inspire the Blues to a big finish to the Farrer League season.
Coleambally ended a year-long winning drought with a 29-point upset of the fifth-placed Two Blues at Barellan last Saturday.
Advertisement
Hillier said it was personally a massive relief to register the club's first win of the year and said the lift in morale was obvious in the Coleambally shed after the game.
"We're the same as every team, everyone puts a lot in over pre-season and during the season, and some of it hasn't gone our way this year but to get one on the board means a lot to us," Hillier said.
"We're happy to get one on the board."
Hillier admits the season has been a frustrating one for the Blues.
With a team boasting the likes of he and younger brother Max, Curtis Steele, Bryce Hopper, Jade Hodge and Kyle Pete, among others, Coleambally had aspirations of climbing up the ladder.
"That's the frustrating thing, the list that we've got, there's a lot of potential and a lot of good footballers, it's just been very frustrating not getting the result," he said.
"So hopefully things can start going our way and we can start to get a few more wins towards the back end of the year."
MORE SPORT NEWS
After the win over Barellan, Coleambally are six points behind eighth-placed Temora, while they are only three games from fifth spot with seven rounds remaining.
Hillier said the rest of the season will all be about playing for pride.
"We had a good chat (last) week at training. It's going to be hard to play finals from here but how much do we want to have respect for the club and play for the guernsey and what are we going to do to turn the season around?" he said.
"Our biggest thing is focusing on finishing strongly towards the end of the year, we've got six games to go now.
"It finally clicked for the boys, we finally played as a team, 22 blokes playing together, which is nice and that was the difference.
"We want to continue off the back of this win really. Win, lose or draw, we've just got to turn up and just be relentless.
"Our pressure (on Saturday) was relentless and our attack on the footy was second to none, so if we can keep doing that and put in four quarters of footy, whether we win, lose or draw, as long as we put up that fight, that's our biggest goal."
The Blues take on the seventh-placed Northern Jets at home at Coleambally on Saturday.
Advertisement
Coleambally will be without Tom Valeri for the remainder of the season after a recent move to Newcastle.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.