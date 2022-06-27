The Daily Advertiser

Stanley extends strong start with Corowa double

Updated June 27 2022 - 8:26am, first published 8:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LIKE A JETT: Jockey Jett Stanley guided the Andrew Dale-trained Mojo Music to an easy win at Corowa on Monday. It was the three-year-old geldings second win this preparation. Picture: TRACKPIX

Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley added to his fast start in the region.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.