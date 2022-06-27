Stanley extends strong start with Corowa double

Apprentice jockey Jett Stanley added to his fast start in the region.
Stanley bagged a double at Corowa on Monday, following on from a treble at Narrandera last week.
Advertisement
First he combined with Russell Osborne to win with Pretty Panda before booting home Mojo Music for Andrew Dale.
Stable representative Frazer Dale was pleased to see Mojo Music breakthrough.
"It was a pain free watch and it was nice to see for the owners," Dale said.
"It's no secret that Corowa suits on pace runners, so it was nice to land in a prominent spot from the good draw," Dale said.
"The horse boasts a consistent record and is just starting to find winning form of late.
"He was carving a reputation as a bit of a bridesmaid there for a while after running so many placings."
Stanley has also had wins at Albury and Echuca last week since joining Mitch Beer's stable.
READ MORE
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.