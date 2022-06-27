Jackson Painting rates himself an outside chance of bringing up his 600th driving win at Riverina Paceway on Tuesday.
Painting needs three winners to reach the milestone and has drives in seven of the eight races.
Advertisement
Whereyabintwistin looms as his best chance of the card with the three-year-old filly looking to make it five wins on the trot.
"She's taking on the same horses she's been beating in her last three runs so I think she can win as she's going really good," Painting said.
"She's got blistering gate speed so I expect her to get across them."
Painting also expects Arties Dime to go close after an unlucky fourth when resuming last time out.
She once again has to contend with the inside-of-the-second row draw but Painting is happy with how the mare comes into the race.
"Her first-up run was really good actually, her sectionals were super and we've had a few little issues with her since that but we seem to be on top of them now," he said.
"Her work has been pretty good at home and while we'll need a little bit of luck from that draw again if she gets that she won't be far off."
Both are trained by his uncle David Kennedy.
READ MORE
Painting also has three drives for Paul Kahlefeldt, with Isntthatright coming up with barrier one, while his other two chances Majoress Jujon (David Micallef) and That Luvin Feeling (Brooke McPherson) have both drawn wide.
After making his debut in the 2006-07 season, Painting had no idea he was close to a milestone figure.
He's driven 45 winners so far this year, after posting centuries in the last two seasons.
However after being sidelined for more than five years, the milestone is something the 35-year-old is looking to tick off.
"Both of Dave's are hopes so if one of the others can sneak home I might get there," Painting said.
"Hopefully I can get there (Tuesday) but I'm sure I'll get there at some stage.
"It's always good driving winners so if we can keep ticking them over it will be good."
Advertisement
The first race is at 5.48pm where Painting has drawn eight with Majoress Jujon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.