CSU prevents another Wagga City upset

CSU ensured Wagga City didn't claim a second
big scalp with a dominant display at Conolly Rugby Complex.
Biola Dawa and Ellen McIntyre both crossed for hat-tricks in the 59-10 win on Saturday.
Coming off a surprise win over Ag College, Wagga City put CSU under some pressure early but couldn't sustain it.
CSU coach Andy Bedford was pleased to take another strong win to remain on top of the ladder.
"We knew they were going to come out confident and fired up from the week before so I said to the girls that our first five minutes needed to be pretty intense and very physical and they did a pretty good job with that," Bedford said.
Dawa has struggled to get on the field due to work commitments so far this season.
However the Brumbies Super W player put on another strong display.
"(Biola) was all over the park on Saturday," Bedford said.
"I don't think she has an off switch. Some of her tries were hard-fought tries, it wasn't just catch and go but she really worked hard."
McIntrye also extended her impressive season.
Bedford is now looking for another strong performance when they tackle Ag College on July 9.
Meanwhile Griffith were also big winners on Saturday with a 63-0 victory over winless Leeton keeping them in second place.
Amelia Lolotonga crossed for four of her team's 11 tries while Fapiola Uoifalelahi scored a hat-trick.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
