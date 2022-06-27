The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

CSU prevents another Wagga City upset

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated June 27 2022 - 2:01am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Biola Dawa scored three tries in CSU's win over Wagga City on Saturday.

CSU ensured Wagga City didn't claim a second

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.