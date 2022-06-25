Wagga City extends winning streak in shortened clash

They lost 20 minutes after a serious injury to two-time Bill Castle Medal winner Liam Krautz brought an early end to play, but Wagga City had already done plenty of damage on the scoreboard.
The Boiled Lollies added to their winning streak with a 47-14 win over CSU at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
Despite being yellow carded in the win Waisale Sauvinaloto crossed for a double as Wagga City extended their unbeaten start to the season.
Captain Adam Mokotupu thought it was the best finish given the circumstances.
"It was called short by 20 minutes as it was going to take a while for the ambulance to get there," Mokotupu said.
"After speaking to the boys and Reddies, who had no more reserves really and were about to go to uncontested scrums, it wasn't really worth it to carry on."
Tom Nabuliwaqa had a strong game in the forward pack while Sam Trood impressed after shifting to five-eighth to replace Pete Little.
The game was called off early with Krautz needing treatment for a suspected broken ankle.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
