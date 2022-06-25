The Rock-Yerong Creek took a big step towards cementing a double chance come finals with a nine-point win over Northern Jets on Saturday.
The Magpies successfully managed to wrestle momentum back from the home team and steady to record a 14.10 (94) to 12.13 (85) win at Ardlethan.
TRYC were in cruise control midway through second term when more than 30 points up and playing well.
But the Jets were able to get back in the contest, firstly limiting the damage to 28 points at half-time and then drawing within 14 points at the final change and three points midway through the final term.
However, unlike previous occasions this year, TRYC were able to stop the Jets' momentum and get the game back on their terms to close out an important nine-point win.
TRYC co-coach Heath Russell was pleased to see his team had learnt from fade-outs earlier in the year.
"We were on top early, our first quarter was as good of footy as we've played, we were winning it out of the middle and boys were working really hard offensively," Russell said.
"We had control and then through probably the mid-point of the second quarter, they probably responded and started to win it and we just went away from the things we were doing that worked and got ourselves in an arm wrestle as we've tended to do.
"Credit to the Jets, they lifted their intensity and changed a few things structurally that our boys didn't adjust to but the positive was we were able to steady in the last because they got back to within three points.
"We panicked but then we were able to steady and kick back in, which was a positive."
The Jets were fifth at the halfway mark but dropped to seventh after a loss to North Wagga last week. A trip to take them on at Ardlethan can often prove difficult for opposition teams so the Magpies were happy to bank the four points.
"Obviously to go over there, most teams find it a pretty tough road trip and they're a good side, they've got some good players, they will still surprise teams, it was good to get the win," he said.
"To keep winning, I guess we're not winning pretty but we've still got some key players out, as everyone does, but to keep getting four points at this time of year, we'll bank that, we'll keep trying to improve but we're happy with where we're at."
Riley Budd continued his outstanding season with another dominant display in the midfield for the Magpies.
Dale Cummins produced one of his best performances for the season, while Todd Hannam continued his good form with another strong display.
Jets spearhead Matt Wallis kicked five and was named best for the Jets after an entertaining duel with Mitch Stephenson.
Jack Fisher had another big game in the midfield, while Lachie Jones won the ruck battle.
TRYC will now gear up for a Sunday showdown with ladder leaders Marrar.
They will be without Jayden Burkinshaw for the remainder of the season after he broke his collarbone in the win over Barellan last week. The Magpies had hoped he could return later in the season but he's since learnt he's out for three to four months.
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 4.3 9.6 11.8 14.10 (94)
Northern Jets 1.3 4.8 8.12 12.13 (85)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 3, D.Cummins 3, S.Wolter 2, J.Kemp 2, R.Budd 1, W.Adams 1, T.Hannam 1, J.Hancock 1; Northern Jets: M.Wallis 5, J.Harper 2, C.Bell 2, J.Bell 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: D.Cummins, R.Budd, M.Stephenson, J.Kemp, M.Clark-Kell, J.Hancock; Northern Jets Seniors: M.Wallis, J.Fisher, L.Jones, C.Bell, B.McKinnon, N.Doyle.
