The Daily Advertiser
Subscriber

The Rock-Yerong Creek hold their nerve to post nine-point win over Northern Jets

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated June 25 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HITTING THE SCOREBOARD: Scott Wolter kicked two goals in the win over Northern Jets at Ardlethan on Saturday.

The Rock-Yerong Creek took a big step towards cementing a double chance come finals with a nine-point win over Northern Jets on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.