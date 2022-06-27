Tumut has received a timely boost with Jacob Sturt returning home from the Queensland Cup.
Sturt is set to line up against Albury in another big game for both clubs at Twickenham on Saturday after moving back home.
Advertisement
The young forward had a big impact through the middle when he last played for the club in the shortened 2020 season.
After spending almost the last two years in Queensland, including leading Wynnum Manly to a Colts premiership last year, the powerful forward's return is just what the Blues were looking for after a slow start to the season.
Co-coach Lachlan Bristow is thrilled to have Sturt back on board.
"It's huge," Bristow said.
"We had Bob (Sturt) in 2020 and he was awesome for us.
"He's gone away since then and had a couple of years in an awesome system so he's going to come back even better."
READ MORE
Tumut struggled to replace some of the experience they lost over the off-season, especially Country representative Ron Leapai in the second row.
Coupled with co-coach Zac Masters just returning after breaking his thumb in round two, Bristow believes Sturt's arrival will help adjust some depth issues from within the club.
"We've struggled depth wise this year in most departments so any decent player in any position is good for us at this time of year," he said.
Jed Pearce is also expected to return for the clash with the Thunder however Brodie Mirtschin's role with the club is in doubt after moving away.
Tumut are in fifth place heading into the second round of the season, with Albury just one point ahead of them.
With Kangaroos and Brothers just one win behind neither team can afford a slip up.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.